India rise to second in ODI rankings

Dubai: Having stormed into the Asia Cup final, India have climbed to second place, ahead of Pakistan who have lost the No. 1 ODI rankings following their elimination from the tournament.

The Babar Azam-led side, who lost to Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller for their second successive defeat in the ‘Super Four’, slipped two places to No. 3 with 115 points in ICC’s mid-week update.

Two points ahead of India (116), Australia are now the No. 1 ODI side as the race for the top spot has intensified ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Both the teams are also set to clash in a three-match ODI series in India beginning on September 22 ahead of their World Cup opener in Chennai on October 8.