India reigns supreme in Asian Squash Doubles C’ships

Kuala Lumpur: In a remarkable achievement, India swept all the three titles -- men’s, women’s and mixed events -- in the second Asian Squash Doubles Championships after beating their respective rivals in the finals here on Thursday.

The top-seeded men’s pair of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar lost the first set but made a comeback to beat their Pakistani opponents Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal 2-1 (9-11 11-5 11-5) in the summit clash that lasted 88 minutes.

The Indian duo had reached the final after beating Hong Kong pair of Chi Him Wong and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinals.

In the women’s doubles final, second seeds Joshana Chinappa and Anahat Singh also rallied from a set down to win 2-1 (8-11 11-9 11-10) against Malaysia’s Ainaa Amani and Xin Ying Yee in

a 35-minute final.