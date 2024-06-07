India play out goalless draw against Kuwait in Chhetri’s last int’l match

Kolkata: The talismanic Sunil Chhetri stirred up emotions in his final international outing but the Indian football team just could not rise to the occasion as it settled for a goal-less draw against Kuwait in its crucial World Cup qualifying match here on Thursday, critically hurting its chances of going into the next round.

In a country deprived of major footballing success, it was not the best farewell for a man who had created an alternative universe for the spectators of the beautiful game in this part of the world.

A win would have virtually sealed India (five points) a World Cup qualifiers third round berth for the first time ever but the draw put them in an extremely difficult situation to do so as they play Asian champions Qatar in their last match on June 11.

If India fail to beat Qatar, then Kuwait -- currently on four points -- can make it to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers if they beat Afghanistan on June 11.

The 39-year-old Chhetri ended his glorious 19-year international career as the fourth most prolific scorer in international football with 94 goals, behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Iran legend Ali Daei (108) and Argentine wizard Lionel Messi (106).

It’s an astounding feat for a player from a country like India and FIFA had acknowledged Chhetri’s legendary status when he announced his international retirement on May 16.

Chhetri bid an emotional adieu to the international game in front of a jam-packed 68000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium with his parents Kharga and Sushila, wife Sonam Bhattacharya and a host of officials and former players in attendance.

He will, however, continue playing club football for “two more years”. He has a contract with the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC till next year. Chhetri had scored in his debut match against Pakistan on June 12, 2005 in Quetta in a 1-1 draw but not on Thursday, though the game ended in a draw this time also. He also did not have much to show for in the whole match.

After his 151st match for the country, Chhetri gave a last bow, taking a lap of honour of the packed venue with folded hands as chants of “Sunil, Sunil” echoed the stands.

Kuwait looked a much improved side from the last time when they suffered a 0-1 defeat to India at home.

The first-half saw a flurry of activities, with both teams creating chances but failing to find the back of the net.

But the action on the field kept the fans on the edge of their seats as they kept screaming “Sunil, Sunil”, “Vande Mataram”. Kuwait’s best chance of the first-half came in the fourth minute when Eid Al-Rashidi threaded a perfect through ball to Daham, who surged past Nikhil Poojary.