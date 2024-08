India, Pakistan to clash on Oct 6

Dubai: India will be taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6 here as per the revamped fixtures of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup released by the ICC on Monday.

The tournament starts on October 3.

The global competition, initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, was moved out of the country by the ICC after many players expressed concerns around security due to the prevailing political unrest.

Dubai and Sharjah are the only two venues in the event hosting a total of 23 matches.

The groups remain the same, with defending champion Australia clubbed alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Group B comprises South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland.

Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals on October 17 and 18 ahead of the final in Dubai on October 20.

A reserve day has been fixed for both the semi-finals and the final.

If India advance, they will feature in the first semi-final.

Sri Lanka and Scotland qualified for the tournament via the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier event held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. There will be 10 warm-up matches held prior to the tournament from September 28 through to Oct 1.