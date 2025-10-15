India, Pakistan play out thrilling 3-3 draw

Johor (Malaysia): The Indian junior men’s hockey team played out a thrilling 3–3 draw against Pakistan in their third group stage match of the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Tuesday.

In a pulsating clash that swung both ways, India fought back from a two-goal deficit to take the lead, only for Pakistan to strike late and ensure the points were shared. The result also means that India are still undefeated in the tournament.

For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal (43rd), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (47th), Manmeet Singh (53rd) netted the goals, while Pakistan struck through Hannan Shahid (5th) and Sufyan Khan (39th, 55th).

India made a bright start, dominating possession and making several early circle penetrations that kept Pakistan on the back foot.

Against the run of play, Pakistan hit back through a quick counterattack and earned a penalty stroke soon after.

Captain Shahid made no mistake, slotting the ball low to the goalkeeper’s right to give his team an early lead.

Pakistan then doubled their lead when Sufyan converted a penalty corner.

Refusing to back down, India continued to push forward and were rewarded late in the quarter.