India Open: Lakshya to face Ayush

new delhi: Indian shuttlers have been handed a tricky draw at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 tournament here later this month, with former world champion PV Sindhu set to face Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen, against whom she had lost twice recently, in the women’s singles first round.

Lakshya Sen, the 2022 champion, will open campaign against the talented Ayush Shetty in an all-Indian clash. The tournament, one of the most prestigious events on the BWF World Tour, will be played from January 13 to 18 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Chinese-Taipei’s 2024 Thomas Cup bronze medal-winning team member and world No. 12 Lin Chun-Yi, with a possible second-round clash against Christo Popov.