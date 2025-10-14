India not happy with Kotla track

new delhi:The Indian team management is not happy with the rather placid Feroz Shah Kotla track that was used in the second Test against the West Indies despite winning the game by seven wickets here on Tuesday.

In its next Test assignment, against South Africa in Kolkata and Guwahati in November, the team management would like pitches that allow premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to be more effective even though the Proteas will have Kagiso Rabada in the ranks

The series against South Africa will start on November 14. “I thought that we could have had a better wicket here. Yes, we did get the result on day five, but again, I think the nicks need to carry. I think there has to be something for the fast bowlers as well,” Gautam Gambhir said.