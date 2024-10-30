India net session: Lines drawn for pitch-ed battle in 3rd Test to ‘turn’ fortunes around

Mumbai: Unexpectedly fallen behind 0-2 in a home series, the Indian team has adopted some desperate measures to improve its batters’ outing against spot-on New Zealand bowlers, especially the spinners, as talks about a rank-turner for the third Test here has dominated the pre-match talks.

The net session at the Wankhede Stadium reflected the state of urgency the team management is in ahead of the final Test beginning on Friday, as even veteran batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have found the going tough in this rubber.

Ahead of the nets, they asked the staff to draw extended white lines along off and leg stumps at four practice nets, an exercise generally aimed at keeping batters aware of the line and lengths.

In the first Test at Bengaluru, the vaunted Indian batting line-up succumbed to the probing line and bounce, and in the second match at Pune they were outwitted by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who took 13 wickets across two innings.

More than the conventional spin, the Indian batters had no solution to Santner’s deliveries that pitched

on the same spot at the MCA Stadium track but offered different results – some turning away while some straightening up.

So, it was clear that head coach Gautam Gambhir wanted his batters to enter the final Test with better preparation.

India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar gave a peek into the struggles of his wards, and said keeping a close watch on the spinners’ hands is important.

“You need to understand when certain balls are turning, certain balls are going straight, it tends to play with your mind.

At that point, it’s really important for a batter to understand how the ball is coming out of the hand, which balls are undercutting, which balls are over-spinning,” Nayar offered in the press meet.