India name 24-member squad for Europe leg

New Delhi: Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian men’s hockey team in the next leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe, which will be newly-appointed coach Craig Fulton’s first assignment.

In their previous outing in the prestigious League matches at home, India remained unbeaten against reigning World Champions Germany and Australia which helped them top the points table.

In Europe, they will hope to continue their winning momentum as they take on the formidable Belgium and Great Britain

in London followed by matches against the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

The 24-member team, announced on Monday, features goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.