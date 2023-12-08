‘India must build current side for next women’s T20 WC’

Mumbai: Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday said a long rope will be given to the players selected for the ongoing series against England as well as the three-match affair against Australia at home, keeping in mind next year’s T20 World Cup.

The Indian women have a busy month ahead as they will play two more T20Is and a one-off Test against England, followed by a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia.

While acknowledging that spin bowling is India’s biggest strength, Harmanpreet said the team will look to give more opportunities to new players in the upcoming matches. India have picked three new spinners in Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque and Mannat Kashyap for the ongoing three-match T20I series against England.

“The team which we picked for this T20I is the one we want to build for the upcoming World Cup,” Harmanpreet told media after India’s training session here ahead of the second match of the series against England.

While both Patil and Ishaque made their debuts in the first T20I played on Wednesday which India lost by 38 runs, Kashyap featured in the three-match ‘A’ series before getting her maiden call-up to

the national side.