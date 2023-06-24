India midfeilder Thapa signs for Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Kolkata: Indian central midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who played for two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC for seven seasons, was on Friday roped

in by Mohun Bagan Super Giant on a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who chose to stay with the Marina Machans rejecting lucrative offers from clubs including Mohun Bagan, finally agreed for a move to the Mariners in a mega deal that is believed to be the biggest ever by an Indian footballer.

"Indian team's one of the premier central midfielders Anirudh Thapa will now be seen in Mohun Bagan Super Giant jersey. The club has signed a five-year contract with the Midfield Maestro," the club said, without disclosing the transfer fee which is believed to be in the tune of Rs 3 crore.

The club has also posted a video of Thapa donning the No 7 jersey at Mohun Bagan in their official Twitter handle.

The Dehradun lad, who came up the ranks from the

All India Football Federation Academy, previously known as Pailan Arrows.