India maul Italy 5-1 to enter FIH Olympic Qualifier semis

Ranchi: Udita Duhan capped her milestone 100th international appearance with a double strike that took India closer to a Paris ticket after hosts thrashed Italy 5-1 to enter the semi-final of the FIH Olympic Qualifier here on Tuesday.

Udita (1st minute, 55th), Deepika (41st), Salima Tete (45th) and Navneet Kaur (53rd) were the goal scorers for Indian team as it finished second in Pool B with two wins from three games behind United States, who remained unbeaten.

India will take on Pool A toppers Germany in the semifinals on Thursday, while USA will be up against Japan.

The top three teams will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

It was yet another good show by the Indians after the 0-1 loss to USA in their opener as they controlled the flow of the match from start to finish.

Udita was rock solid at the back, while diminutive Neha Goyal and Salima controlled the proceedings in the mid-field.

It was a perfect start for India as just like their previous match, the hosts took the lead in the first minute.

India continued from where they left and played high-press, attacking hockey from the onset.

Seconds into the match, Sangita Kumari forced Italy goalkeeper Lucia Ines Caruso to effect a fine save.