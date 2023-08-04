India maul China 7-2 in Asian Champions Trophy

Chennai: Three-time champions and hosts India started their Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a resounding note, thrashing China 7-2 in their opening match of the tournament here on Thursday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (5th, 8th minutes) and Varun Kumar (19th, 30th) converted two penalty corners each for India, while Sukhjeet Singh (15th), Akashdeep Singh (16th) and Mandeep Singh (40th) were the other goal scorers for India.

China’s two goals came from the sticks of Wenhui E (18th) and Jiesheng Gao (25th). India will play Japan on Friday.