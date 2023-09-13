India march into Asia Cup final with 41-run win over Sri Lanka

Colombo: Indian bowlers produced a splendid collective effort to carry their team to a 41-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in a Super 4 match, and into the Asia Cup final here on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma’s fifty (53 off 48 balls) was the cornerstone of India’s sub-par 213 after Lankan spinners Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) bamboozled them. But India, guided by Kuldeep Yadav’s 4 for 43, bowled out Sri Lanka for 172.

India, who entered the final with four points, will either face Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday. The hosts will face Pakistan in a crunch match on Thursday.

The insipid effort of their batsmen made it mandatory for the Indian bowlers to be on the money from ball one, and Jasprit Bumrah led the way.

Bumrah took the ball away from Pathum Nissanka and the healthy edge was snaffled behind the wicket by a diving KL Rahul.

Kusal Mendis looked in fine touch but he failed to keep his drive off a slow, full delivery from Bumrah down.

Substitute fielder Suryakumar Yadav took the catch at covers and umpires gave Mendis out after a quick check with the TV umpire for bump ball.

Mohammed Siraj soon got into act, cramping Dimuth Karunaratne for room and his cut did not go beyond Shubman Gill at second slip.

Sri Lanka were 25 for 3 at that stage and Kuldeep took a couple of quick wickets to further dent their chase, reducing them to 99 for six.

However, Wellalage (42 not out) and Dhananjaya de Silva (41 off 66 balls) added 63 runs for an enterprising seventh wicket alliance to revive Lankan hopes. But a moment of indiscretion ended the stand as De Silva tried to clear the infield off Jadeja only to give a simple catch to Gill at the edge of the circle. From that point, Wellalage, who batted exceptionally well under pressure against a fancied opponent, tried to bridge the gap.

But the task was a tad too hard to achieve with a one man show. Earlier, left-arm spinner Wellalage and offie Asalanka did not allow Indian batters to settle into any sort of rhythm, as they knifed through their line-up taking nine wickets among them.

But before Lankan spinners exploited the generous turn and grip on the Premadasa pitch, India started their innings in a blazing fashion.

Rohit added 80 runs for the opening wicket with Gill, and that remained the brightest phase of Indian innings.

Watching Rohit and Gill adding those runs in just 12 overs rekindled the memories of India’s blitz against Pakistan on Monday, when they posted a massive 356 for two.