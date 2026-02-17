India manage games better

Colombo: There was a time when India–Pakistan matches felt like tightrope walks—every run heavy, every mistake magnified.



They were decided by temperament in the final overs, by who held their breath longer. Today, the rivalry still carries theatre, but the cricket reveals a widening gulf. One side plays with clarity and calculation while the other like Spidermen without the web.

India are not simply winning. They are managing games better. Listen to the tone from their camp and it is stripped of sentiment. There is no chest- thumping about rivalry, no obsession with narrative. It is reduced to essentials: assess the pitch, define the phases, trust preparation.

The language is about plans and execution, not history and hype. They approach the fixture like accountants balancing numbers — disciplined, methodical, unemotional.

When India seize control, they squeeze like a quality spinner settling into a spell. The field tightens. The lengths sharpen. The scoreboard pressure builds quietly.

Even when victory seems near, they speak about finishing the job only when the final wicket falls. Composure is not a reaction; it is a habit.

Pakistan, in contrast, continue to live dangerously between dominance and disarray.

The pattern has grown predictable: competitive stretches, flashes of brilliance, and then an unravelling. A couple of boundaries conceded, a required rate climbing, and suddenly the game accelerates beyond control. A batter attempts to bridge the gap in one swing. A bowler searches for the magic delivery instead of hitting the same disciplined spot.

It is the “Superman syndrome” — the urge to produce something spectacular when the situation demands something sensible. In modern limited-overs cricket, that instinct is unforgiving. Matches are rarely won by heroic bursts; they are secured through steady accumulation and clear thinking.

The disparity is not about ability. Pakistan’s talent pool remains rich with fast bowlers who can threaten any lineup and batters capable of explosive innings. But elite cricket hinges on what a team reverts to when squeezed. India fall back on preparation and patience. Pakistan too often fall back on impulse.

The contrast extends beyond the boundary rope. India’s cricketing ecosystem is stable, financially powerful and strategically aligned. Selection pathways are clear.

Roles are defined. Players speak a common language of process. That environment breeds certainty.

Pakistan’s landscape has been less settled. Administrative churn and public debate create a restless backdrop. Even if players insist it does not intrude, uncertainty can erode calm. Stability in cricket is like a solid opening stand — it allows the rest of the innings to unfold without panic. Without it, urgency creeps in early.

The result is that India now treat this rivalry as another professional assignment within a larger campaign. Pakistan still appear weighed down by its symbolism. And in elite sport, excess emotion clouds judgment.

Until Pakistan pair their natural flair with steadiness and sharper decision-making, the imbalance will endure. India have evolved into a side that plays the situation, not the occasion. In a rivalry once fuelled by passion, it is poise that now draws the dividing line.