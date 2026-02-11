India lose 1-3 to Belgium

Rourkela: India let in two goals in the final quarter to suffer a 1-3 defeat to Belgium in their Rourkela leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 match here on Wednesday.

Nelson Onana (23rd minute), Thomas Crols (53rd) and Arno Van Dessel (57th) scored for Belgium while Shilanand Lakra (29th) was the goal-scorer for India.

The two sides were locked 1-1 at the half time as well as at the end of the third quarter, before Belgium pumped in two goals in the final 15 minutes.

It was an extremely competitive first quarter with both sides hardly making any mistakes at the back.

Belgium earned an early penalty corner in the 4th minute. However, Alexander Hendrickx’s drag-flick was stopped heroically by India’s first rusher Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Four minutes later, India too got their first penalty corner but the home side couldn’t capitalise on the occasion.

While Belgium were having more possession, India did well to hold their ground and launch quick counter-attacks in search of goal-scoring opportunities.

In the 14th minute, Belgium won another penalty corner but this time Tom Boon’s powerful attempt went narrowly wide off the target as the scores remained level.

The game opened up in the second quarter. Belgium were awarded a penalty corner in the 21st minute but Indian goalkeeper Pawan made a brilliant acrobatic save to deny Alexander Hendrickx a goal.

Moments later, Belgium’s Thomas Crols was through on goal but Pawan stepped out and made another crucial save to protect his goal. In the 23rd minute, Belgium found the opening goal as they did well to make an interception to win possession in a dangerous position.