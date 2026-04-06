India lose 0-5 to Aus in U20 Women’s Asian Cup

Pathum Thani: India suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Pathum Thani Stadium here on Sunday.

Skye Halmarick’s (38’, 39’, 48’) hat-trick put Australia in a commanding position, before Danella Brutus (54’) and Daisy Brown (90+4’) added two more for Australia. With this result, India currently sit at the bottom of Group C with zero points from their two games.

A win in their last group-stage match against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday can still secure passage to the knockout stage for Joakim Alexandersson’s side.

While the final score may reflect otherwise, the Young Tigresses began on a positive note in the early exchanges, forging

frequent counter-attacks against Australia’s possession strategy.

Sulanjana Raul broke free down the left in the fourth minute, skipped past her marker and whipped in a low cross to Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, who was shepherded to a difficult angle by the defenders, before being dispossessed.agencies