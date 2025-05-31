India lose 0-1 to Uzbekistan

Bengaluru: Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva struck the solitary goal as the Indian women’s football team went down 0-1 to Uzbekistan in the first of two FIFA International Friendlies, here on Friday.

After a goalless first half, Khabibullaeva broke the deadlock in the 56th minute to secure the win for the hosts.

The two teams will face off again in the second friendly on June 3. India earned a few corners early on, while goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu did well to keep the Uzbekistan

attackers at bay in the opening exchanges.