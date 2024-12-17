India look to iron out flaws in fielding against West Indies in second WT20I

Navi Mumbai: A comprehensive 49-run win in the series opener in the bag, India will look to iron out their perpetual flaws in fielding when they take on the West Indies in the second women’s T20I here on Tuesday.

Give a short turnaround time between their final ODI in Australia and the opening T20I here on Sunday, India produced a near-perfect performance to extend their winning streak to nine wins against the Caribbean side in T20Is.

But the persistent issue of being ordinary in the field came forth once again when each of Jemimah Rodrigues (73), Smriti Mandhana (54) and Saima Thakor spilled a regulation catch each.

Thakor dropped Qiana Joseph (49) when she was on 34 and the dangerous Deandra Dottin, who smacked a 28-ball 52 (4x4s, 3x6s), was dropped once each by Rodrigues and Mandhana when she was on a flourish. The dropped catches somewhat marred excellent efforts in the field by Minnu Manu, who had substituted Harmanpreet Kaur as the Indian captain missed most of India’s fielding innings due to an unspecified issue.

While the team did not specify what kept Kaur out of the field, the Indian captain did not look troubled in any manner during her 14-ball 13 not out.

Shortly after India’s win, the coaching staff got working with youngsters Priya Mishra, Raghvi Bisht and Nandini Kashyap for a session of catching practice even though the nip in the air made their task difficult. But as the team keeps putting their efforts to improve fielding, regular mistakes drag them down.

Nevertheless, India’s batters gave a fine example of themselves by producing a unified effort. At the top, Uma Chetry (24) played some spectacular drives through cover region in her first game as opener and Mandhana followed up her 105 in third ODI at Perth with her sixth fifty of the year.