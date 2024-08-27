India knocked out of SAAF U20 Championship after loss to B’desh

Kathmandu: The India U20 men’s national football team lost 3-4 on penalties against Bangladesh after regulation time ended 1-1 in the semi-final of the SAFF U20 Championship here on Monday.

Bangladesh, who led 1-0 at the breather, will meet hosts Nepal in the final on Wednesday.

Two crucial penalty saves by Bangladesh’s substitute goalkeeper Mohammed Asif led to defending champion India’s ouster from the tournament.

Both the teams displayed commendable defensive organisation, but Asif’s brilliance under the bar in the penalty shootout separated the two sides.

Asadul Islam Sakib put Bangladesh in the lead in the 36th minute, while captain Ricky Meetei Haobam scored in the 74th minute to bring India back into the game.

The match began with India showing composure and control in the early stages.