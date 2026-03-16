India is going to do this more and more often: Sanju Samson

New Delhi: Sanju Samson, whose exploits fuelled India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph, on Sunday asserted that the country is poised to rule global cricket for years to come. Speaking on the sidelines of the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 in the capital, Samson also likened his exploits during India’s triumphal march to the title to a movie, and said it was yet to sink in. “Not yet, I am still like, actually, when I get up in the morning I’m like ‘has it really happened’. So honestly, that’s the feeling,” Samson said when asked about last Sunday’s triumph. He added, “But I feel that in the coming years with the quality of players we have in our country, this is going to be repeated.

It’s not going to be, okay, it has happened once in a while. The amount of players which are coming up and definitely India is going to do this more and more often.” Samson was named Player of the Tournament in the 2026 T20 World Cup after a historic campaign, scoring 321 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200 in just five innings to lead India to the title.

Despite not playing initially, he delivered 80-plus scores in

the must-win Super Eights match against the West Indies, the semi-final against England, and in the final against New Zealand.