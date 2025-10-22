India in need of new zeal

Navi Mumbai: A fallible India will look to be in control of their fate and seal the last semifinal berth in what would effectively be a virtual quarterfinal against a sprightly New Zealand, in the Women’s World Cup here on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side would become the fourth team to book the semifinal berth if they get the better of the White Ferns here on the familiar mat of the DY Patil Stadium.

But any more errors like in each of their previous three outings will leave India dependent on other scenarios.

If India lose to New Zealand, they will need England to beat the White Ferns and then must also win their final group league match against Bangladesh to make the cut.

With three defeats in a row against each of this World Cup’s semifinalists -- Australia, South Africa and England -- India have repeatedly cracked under pressure, often after being in complete control.

While both Australia and South Africa exposed India’s bowling skills and depth with spirited chases, the biggest shocker came in Indore, which captain Harmanpreet described as a “heartbreak” when her side failed to make 56 from 54 balls with seven wickets intact on a belter of a track.

India’s problems go beyond playing combinations with the sixth bowling option in mind, as the camp grapples to handle the pressure of a home World Cup.

The margins of those defeats notwithstanding, India’s fallibility under pressure and lack of specific skillsets remain the biggest concern for skipper Harmanpreet and head coach Amol Muzumdar, who had overseen a near-perfect buildup to this mega event.

So far, none of India’s top batters have lasted long enough to finish games, and none of the bowlers have stepped up consistently, leaving the team heavily reliant on Richa Ghosh for big hits.

Despite the team’s travails, India coach Amol Muzumdar said skipper Harmanpreet has been handling the situation well. “(In) a home World Cup, there has to be some kind of pressure. But this particular side is well equipped to handle that,” Muzumdar said.