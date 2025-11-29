India in 7th heaven, holders Germany thrash S Africa

Chennai: Rosan Khujur and Dilraj Singh scored a brace each as India thrashed Chile 7-0 to open their FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup campaign on a resounding note here on Friday.

After a barren first quarter, Rosan (16th, 21st minutes) scored two field goals, while Dilraj (25th, 34th) also found the net twice. Ajeet Yadav (35th), Anmol Ekka (48th) and skipper Rohit (60th) were the other goal scorers for India.

India will take on Oman in their second Pool B match here on Saturday.

The Indians, ranked second in the Under-21 category, were the dominant side and enjoyed majority of possession in the first quarter but failed to create any clear cut scoring chance.

In the first match of the day here, New Zealand beat China 5-3 in Pool C.

Jonty Elmes (8th, 25th, 25th) scored a hat-trick for New Zealand, while Owen Brown (18th) and Sam Lints (23rd) were the other goal getters for the junior Black Sticks.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Germany thrashed South Africa 4-0 in their opening match to begin their campaign on a rousing note here on Friday.

Justus Warweg struck a brace for seven-time winners Germany, scoring field goals in the 19th and 56th minutes, while Ben Hasbach (43rd minute) and Paul Glander (44th) converted two penalty corners.

In the first match of Pool A, Ireland beat Canada 4-3 in an engrossing contest.

Ireland took the lead in the 13th minute through a meticulous field effort from Louis Rowe before Canada equalised in the 26th minute through a field goal from Gurnoor Bhullar.

Rowe scored another fine field goal in the 33rd minute.

Gregory Williams made the scoreline 3-1 for Ireland, converting a penalty corner in the 35th minute.

Milo Thompson extended the lead when he scored another impressive field goal.

Trailing 1-4, Canada didn’t bow down and dominated the later stages of the match, scoring two goals. Leighton De Souza converted two penalty corners in 48th and 53rd minutes to give his

side some hope.