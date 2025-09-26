India hoping for top-5 finish

New Delhi: IFielding its largest ever contingent of 74 athletes, India is aiming to finish in the top five in the medal tally. The Paralympic Committee of India is hoping for more than 20 medals for the country on the back of consistently improving performances in the last two editions and the Paris Paralympics. India's pride, Sumit Antil (left leg amputated following an accident), is a two-time Paralympic gold-medallist and defending champion in men's javelin F64. Praveen Kumar (born with a a congenital impairment resulting in a shorter leg) is Paris Paralympics champion in men's T64 high jump. He is eager to complete his medal collection with a World Para Athletics Championships gold on home soil.