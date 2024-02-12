India have real battle on their hands: Chappell

Melbourne: Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell feels England under Ben Stokes will give India tough competition in the remainder of the Test series but backed the hosts to win it.

The marquee five-match series is locked at 1-1 after India and England pulled off thrilling victories in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad respectively.

“As the home side India should eventually win a tough series, but it has a real battle on their hands,” Chappell wrote in his column for ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“England under the aggressive leadership of Stokes are a far cry from the poorly captained Joe Root team

that capitulated against spin on their last tour of the country,” he added.

In their previous tour of India in 2021, England, playing under Joe Root, had surrendered the Test series after winning the opener.

While star batter Virat Kohli will not be part of the series, the India team will be bolstered by the return of the KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been included in the squad for the remaining three Tests.

“India is a strong side and they also have a good leader in Rohit Sharma.”