India have incredible battery of batters: Stokes

London: India will be as formidable as ever despite the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the five-Test

series against England, given the “battery of batsmen” they possess, feels all-rounder Ben Stokes, who

will lead the home side during the gruelling series beginning on June 20.

Stokes, 33, who is returning to the side after undergoing surgery on his left hamstring in December, added that in Kohli India would

miss someone with loads of fighting spirit and competitiveness on the field.

Both Rohit and and Kohli retired from the longest format earlier this month.

“One thing about India is their battery of batsmen; it is just incredible. The time I’ve spent in the IPL, they’ve got batters coming out of there... can’t say a

word on this in this interview but you know what I mean,” Stokes said in a video posted by England and Wales Cricket Board.