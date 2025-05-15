‘India have huge talent to fill big shoes of Kohli and Rohit’

London: England pace great James Anderson feels India’s next generation of batters have the aggression and fearlessness to step into the “big shoes” of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Test team.

Kohli and Rohit, legends of Indian batting, bid farewell to Test cricket within a week of each other. Having already stepped away from T20Is last year, the duo will now only feature in ODIs for India.

Kohli ended his inspiring run in the traditional format, scoring 9230 runs from 123 matches with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85, while Rohit accumulated 4301 runs from 67 Tests at an average of 40.57 and has 12 centuries and 18 fifties to his name.

“Great players. Kohli, one of the greatest Test batters that’s ever been,” Anderson said. “There will be a new captain because Sharma has retired, There’s big shoes to fill there but they’ve got a huge amount of talent in their squad,” he added.