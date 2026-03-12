India have a Wale of a time

Hyderabad: Navneet Kaur scored a hat-trick as India secured a dominant 4-1 victory against Wales in a Pool B clash at the women’s hockey World Cup Qualifiers here on Wednesday.

Kaur (29th 34th, 55th) led the attack with three goals after Sakshi Rana’s (7th) early strike at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground.

Though India had secured a semi-final berth ahead of the fixture, the result ensured they finished as table-toppers.

India will now take on Italy on Friday to seal their spot in the final.

India’s speed was on full display in the first quarter as they put immense pressure on their opponents with quick breakaways, despite a high press from the Welsh team.

The hosts took the lead as early as the seventh minute when Salima Tete orchestrated a move down the right flank and Sakshi unleashed a powerful reverse hit from the edge of the circle.

India continued to press soon after, with Udita coming close to doubling the lead from a penalty corner, but her effort was cleared off the line.

India carried the momentum into the second quarter. On a lightning quick counterattack, Navneet and Lalremsiami linked up with precision, but the final through ball to Lalremsiami was shut down by Wales’ Goalkeeper Ffion Horrell.

Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi was called into action at the 25-minute mark but she did well to keep out Wales’ first penalty corner of the night.

India came close to a second goal through a penalty corner in the 27th minute, but Manisha’s effort was inches wide.

Just two minutes later, in another penalty corner, Navneet powered a low shot into goal to double India’s lead. The goal capped a dominant first half for India that saw them hold 55% of the possession with as many as 15 circle entries.

India stayed on the prowl in the third quarter. Neha came close to finding the back of the net with a reverse hit in the 31st minute but the shot was padded away. In the 34th minute, a silky run from Sakshi earned India a penalty corner and Navneet made no mistake in completing her brace and making it 3-0.