‘India has taken cricket to different level’: Viv Rihcards on T20 WC win

london: India has taken its cricket to a different level as far as white ball format is concerned, West Indies legend Viv Richards has said in the wake of Team India’s recent T20 World Cup win by an emphatic 96 runs over New Zealand.

The legendary West Indies cricketer was in London this week as part of his new role as the official Envoy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in his home country of Antigua and Barbuda in November.

Richards shared his reflections on the love of cricket across the Commonwealth and his hopes of spreading the message of peace in his new ambassadorial capacity.

“India have taken the game, in my opinion, to a different level, more so in the limited overs ‘the ODIs, the T20s,” Richards was effusive in his praise for the ‘Men In Blue’. “It is a great present for the fans because of the love and the passion that they show for the game in itself. I just think the result would have been the right result because of that love and passion and the country that itis played in,” he said.

Asked if cricket will also play a central role in his new assignment as CHOGM Envoy, the Antigua’s favourite son admitted that some “blast from the past” is likely to be on display when the heads of government from across the 56 member countries descend upon his home nation later this year.

“Well, we know that cricket is hugely played in Commonwealth countries. These are things that we are renowned for in the region.”

Richards recollected the days of Caribbean dominance during the nascent years of limited overs cricket, when it was a 60-overs-side game.

“We won the very first World Cup in 1975 and next one in 1979. So, cricket had a huge part to play where we are as West Indians.”