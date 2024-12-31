‘India has depth to fill Rohit, Virat’s void’

Melbourne: Indian cricket has produced a generational superstar in Yashasvi Jaiswal and will remain in good health even when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma decide to call time on their careers, feels former Australia head coach and two-time World Cup winner Darren Lehmann.

The 54-year-old, who played 27 Tests and 117 ODIs during his decade-long career, is also captivated by Jasprit Bumrah’s skills, claiming to have never seen any player have more impact in a single series.

Talking about impending retirements of Rohit and Kohli following their poor show in the ongoing series where India trail 1-2, Lehmann was empathetic and practical about the transition. “Look whenever they decide to give it away and whatever happens in next few days they have been great players for India over a long period of time,” said Lehmann, a member of 1999 and 2003 ODI World Cup-winning teams. Now actually we see younger players starting to step up for India. There is so much depth I won’t worry,” he said.