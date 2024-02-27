India finish runners-up in Turkish Women’s Cup

India’s hopes of winning their first-ever senior title outside the SAFF region were dashed by an injury-time goal by lower-ranked Kosovo in their concluding round-robin Turkish Women’s Cup match here on Tuesday. While the 1-0 victory, thanks to a strike by Er leta Memeti (90+2’), propelled 100-ranked Kosovo to nine points from three matches and gave them their second title in a row, India, placed 35 spots above their opponents in the FIFA chart, finished runners-up with six points.

It was the Blue Tigresses’ best performance in the tournament in three appearances. India’s Manisha Kalyan was adjudged the best midfielder of the tournament for her exemplary display throughout the competition.