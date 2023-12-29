India fined for slow over-rate, docked two WTC points after 1st Test against SA

Dubai: India's heaviest defeat in South Africa in the first Test at Centurion came along with a fine of 10 per cent of their match fees and Rohit Sharma's team being docked two crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC).

India lost inside three days in an abject surrender to the South African side, suffering the heaviest defeat in the African nation by an innings and 32 runs in the first of the two Tests.

"Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a release on Friday.

As per the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the stipulated time.