India face challenge of playing 9 games in nine different venues

Mumbai: For a team looking for its first ICC title in 10 years , it will be a humongous challenge for Rohit Sharma’s men to go all the way in a tournament wherein they play at nine different venues most for any team across the country and needless to say, in different conditions.



And it will be no exaggeration to say that India’s performances in the first week itself could set the tone for them Australia are a different beast in World Cup events, Afghanistan’s spin threat is only growing, and Pakistan always challenges India to bring their A’ game forward.

While India’s record in ICC World Cup tournaments against Pakistan is not invincible anymore, the tension, the challenge, the pressure on the day and the gargantuan expectations that the team would deal with for this game alone, let alone the World Cup, will push them to the hilt.

Adding to it will be the pressure of travelling the hosts India are the only team to play at as many as nine different venues during the league stage.

In the hot and humid weather of Chennai and on a track expected to be on the slower side and support spin, India would hope to trouble the Australians with their spin attack on October 8.

While Afghanistan’s spin threat will challenge India in Delhi on October 11, the Rohit-led team would know that their neighbours from north are no more pushovers in ODI cricket for they have qualified for the World Cup ahead of the former champions in the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The pitch for the marquee clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15 is expected to be a batting haven. India will look to make the most of the vast crowds that will fill up the world’s largest stadium in the city and beat their arch rivals one more time in a World Cup.

Bangladesh have also been a tricky side to face especially in ODI cricket a format where they are the most comfortable and dangerous. Having beaten India last year in a bilateral ODI series will keep the Bangladeshi side confident and India will be required to make the most of an expected batting-friendly pitch at Pune on October 19.

India’s next game, however, will once again be one of their toughest in the competition. New Zealand have a stunning record against India and in the early winter days in October, facing the Kiwis in the lap of the Himalayas in Dharamsala on October 22 is likely to test India’s batting adequately.

India will not mind a week’s gap as they would move to Lucknow for the next clash against England on October 29 a venue where run-making was the toughest in this IPL.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is indeed a favourite for India’s batting mainstays Rohit and Virat Kohli, wherein they will play the one of the qualifying teams on November 2. But the challenge and pressure will hit its peak again in three days’ time as South Africa could be more than handful at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the dew factor in early November too could influence the game heavily.