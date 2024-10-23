India eye top spot, Bangladesh seek crucial draw in SAFF showdown

Kathmandu: With a semifinal spot already secured, India will look to reaffirm their dominance when they take on Bangladesh in their final Group A match of the SAFF Women’s Championship here on Wednesday.

For Bangladesh, a win would hand them them the top spot in Group A.

As things stand now, India lead the table with three points, while second-placed Bangladesh have a superior goal difference (0) against Pakistan (-3), with both teams sitting on one point each.

A draw would leave Bangladesh as group runners-up with two points.

The Blue Tigresses clinched their place in the semifinals with a commanding 5-2 victory over Pakistan but now their focus shifts to topping the group and avenging a painful memory of 2022.

In that edition, Bangladesh dealt a shocking blow on India by ending their unbeaten streak in the championship with a decisive 3-0 win in the group stage.

It marked the first time India had lost to their South Asian rivals in SAFF history, and the Blue Tigresses will be eager to set the record straight.

“We have faced Bangladesh before, and we watched

their last game against Pakistan. Our sole focus now is to win this match,” skipper Bala Devi said.

“We have both senior and young players and we are prepared to push for a win. We have had productive training sessions, and I hope we can put what we have practiced into action.” “As the captain, I aim to lead by example and support the team in every way. Bangladesh has some fast and youthful players, but I believe our mental strength gives us an edge, which will be crucial in tomorrow’s game,” added the 34-year-old from

Manipur.