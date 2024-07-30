India escape with 1-1 draw vs Argentina

Paris: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh rescued India by converting a last-minute penalty corner as they held former champions Argentina to a 1-1 draw in a Pool B hockey match of the Paris Olympics here Monday.

India had fluffed as many as nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet found the net, firing the ball into the top corner.

Argentina were left to rue the missed penalty stroke by Maico Casella in the 36th minute.

It was Lucas Martinez, who had put his side ahead in the 22nd minute with a field goal and Harmanpreet, who had struck against New Zealand in the dying moments, found the net a minute before the final hooter.

Harmanpreet did not feel that India fared poorly.

“To be honest, we created a lot of chances. There were lots of open slots and counter balls. Finishing is where we need to do better. Even in 50-50 balls we have to give 100 percent and in 100 per cent ball, we need to convert with effort. We will keep that in mind going forward,” Harmanpreet told PTI.

The India captain was all praise for the Argentina defence.

“That is something we can learn, it was a good lesson from this game. They also play overhead and we do the same.”

Coming into the match after losing to Australia, the Rio Olympic champions were desperate for a win but had to be content with a draw despite dominating the proceedings for the better part of the match.

Argentina enjoyed possession as India struggled to penetrate the rival circle throughout.

The first quarter remained goalless with both teams failing to cash in on the short corners they got.

India continued with their aerial clearances but suffered due to the lack of finishing skills in the opposition ‘D’.

The Argentines were also on the lookout for aerial balls but a clear sight of goal eluded them too.

In the 10th minute, India earned a penalty corner but the Argentines saved the shot from Sanjay. Abhishek also took his chance but hit the crossbar.

The South Americans got their first chance a minute later but Domene’s shot went wide.

A couple of penalty corners came India’s way in second quarter but the Argentine custodian Tomas Santiago was at it, saving a fierce shot from Harmanpreet with his right leg.

The deadlock was broken in the second quarter with Argentina taking the lead with a field goal.

India were in for a rude shock when Martinez’s bumpy shot went inside, evading the outstretched hands of a diving PR Sreejesh, who should have saved it in the first place.

Martinez took a first-time shot from inside the ‘D’ after he was set up by Bautista Zubeldia Capurro’s fine 3D skills on the right flank.

Jolted by the strike, India quickly rushed to the rival circle but lost possession and it was back to mid-field. Mostly the game was being played in India’s half.

Jarmanpreet looked for a shot from outside the circle on the right flank but failed to connect and India lost possession yet again.

The former champions led 1-0 after the first half. The South Americans increased the intensity of attacks in the third quarter. Manpreet and Abhishek also conjured a move but Santiago thwarted the attempt.

In the 36th minute, Argentina got a short corner but could not convert but, much to the shock of the team, Casella Schuth missed the penalty stroke. It was a great opportunity to go 2-0 up, but he bungled big time and shot wide.

“You can say, that was our comeback point. We stayed confident and kept trying. Things would have been different if we were down 0-2,” admitted Harmanpreet.

The Argentines largely controlled the proceedings, smartly keeping the possession, but towards the end of final quarter, India produced an array of attacks.

However, they missed one more penalty corner as Harmanpreet’s shot was deflected by the on-rusher.

A desperate India made another attacking move from the left flank but lost possession at the edge of the circle.

India seemed to be headed towards their first defeat but Harmanpreet saved the day for his side.