India enter IML 2025 semifinals with win over West Indies

Raipur: India defeated West Indies by seven runs to enter the semifinals of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 here.

The home side rode on Stuart Binny’s three-wicket burst, and a smart final over from Irfan Pathan to get over the line in the high-scoring thriller on Saturday night.

The stage was set for a nostalgic showdown, rekindling one of cricket’s most legendary rivalries -- Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara. But the Indian legend was rested.

India Masters set the tone with a commanding batting display, spearheaded by blistering half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (63) and Saurabh Tiwary (60), before stand-in skipper

Yuvraj Singh’s late-order fireworks propelled them to an imposing 253 for 3 after winning the toss.

In response, West Indies Masters matched India’s aggression with an explosive start. Dwayne Smith (79) and William

Perkins (52) launched a fierce counterattack, slamming destructive fifties and forging a menacing 121-run

opening stand. But just when the visitors looked in control, Binny’s introduction turned the tide.