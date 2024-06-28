India, England WC match sees a delayed start

Georgetown: The T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England that was delayed due to rainfall witnessed ‘Hit-Man’ Rohit Sharma in rhythm as he made a swashbuckling 57 off 39 balls. Till we went to print, India’s score stood at 147/6 in 18 overs. Rain halted proceedings at Providence Stadium with India reaching 65 for two in eight overs.

Sent into bat after the start of the match was delayed by more than one hour, India lost Virat Kohli early and Rishabh Pant too fall cheaply, but Rohit remained positive and got the boundaries every now and then to keep England on their toes. Kohli hit a six off left-arm pacer Reece Topley and was bowled off the very next delivery trying to give him the charge.