India drop 15 places to 117th in FIFA ranking

New Delhi: The Indian football team on Thursday dropped 15 places to 117th in the FIFA rankings, the worst in seven years, after the recent debacle in the AFC

Asian Cup, where it lost all its three group matches.

This was India’s worst ranking after it was

laced at 129th spot in January 2017 chart. The historical worst ranking, though, was 173 in 2015.

The Indian team was placed at 102nd in the last

FIFA rankings, issued on December 21, 2023.

India also lost 35.63 rating points from the previous total. It now lies in between Togo (116th) and Guinea-Bissau (118th). The country is ranked 22nd among the Asian nations.

India, under Igor Stimac, ended their Asian Cup campaign in January

pointless and goal-less after losing to Australia (0-2), Uzbekistan (0-3) and Syria (0-1). It finished at the bottom of the four-team Group B.