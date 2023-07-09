India defender Anwar Ali joins Mohun Bagan

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday boosted their backline, roping in young national defender Anwar Ali, fresh from his exploits in India's SAFF Championship triumph.

"The Warrior Arrives! Anwar Ali is a Mariner!" the defending Indian Super League champions announced on their official Twitter handle without disclosing the particulars of the contract. The tweet is accompanied by a video depicting the roller-coaster journey of the 22-year-old Punjab lad who was diagnosed with a rare heart disease, two years after he made a promising debut at the U-17 World Cup in India in 2017.

Anwar was subsequently banned by the national federation.