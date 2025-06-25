India cricket left ‘heartbroken’

Ostrava: A “heartbroken” Indian cricket fraternity came together in grief and reverence to pay tribute to former left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who died following a cardiac arrest in London.

Leading the tributes for him was the great Sachin Tendulkar, who recalled his first meeting with the “warm-hearted” Doshi during a tour of the UK in 1990.

“I met Dilip bhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Tendulkar posted on X.

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri, who shared the field with Doshi, remembered him as “always immaculate, a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler”. “Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Really sad to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi.”