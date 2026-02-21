India confront spin frailties, back Abhishek as Morkel sharpens focus ahead of SA Test

Ahmedabad: India enter the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with their most pressing question unresolved — how to master spin on surfaces that have steadily tilted towards bowlers. On the eve of Sunday’s clash with South Africa in Ahmedabad, bowling coach Morne Morkel acknowledged the issue with unusual candour, even as he expressed confidence that India’s batting unit will find solutions in time for the tournament’s decisive phase.



“We know we haven’t dominated spin so far,” Morkel said. “But surfaces haven’t been easy. We’ve still been getting to good scores. The idea is to see off the tough phase… we know we can pull the trigger at the end.”

India’s group stage numbers underline the concern. Against the USA they were 42 for 3 against spin; Namibia removed five wickets for 61 in the middle overs; and

Pakistan’s heavy spin attack controlled India to 144 for 6 across 18 overs of slow bowling. There were signs of improvement against the Netherlands, where India scored 70 off eight overs of spin, but the trend remains a central talking point ahead of the South Africa fixture.

If the spin debate forms the backdrop, the immediate headline has been the form of opener Abhishek Sharma, who has recorded three ducks in three outings.

Morkel dismissed any suggestion of concern within the dressing room. “Absolutely no discussion on Abhishek Sharma in the group… we are sure he will deliver,” he said, describing the left-hander as striking the ball well in the nets and only needing a start.

The management, it appears, is determined to protect the aggressive role he plays at the top rather than react to short-term returns. Beyond batting, Morkel stressed the need for sharper fielding as the tournament tightens. India have dropped chances in the group stage, and he warned that “catching is definitely going to play a big part now,” particularly against a South African top order led by in-form players such as Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram. India’s bowling unit, meanwhile, remains a source of confidence. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been identified as the side’s strike option, with Morkel describing him as “a student of the game” who studies batters in detail. All-rounder Shivam Dube has emerged as a valuable secondary option, his variations and understanding of conditions offering flexibility when frontline spinners come under pressure.

The return of Washington Sundar from injury has further broadened India’s tactical choices, especially against left-hand heavy line-ups.

Morkel also emphasised adaptability on surfaces that have varied significantly across venues. “It’s not about going aggressive every time… not to have tunnel vision and play one-dimensional cricket,” he said, pointing to the need to

shift between power hitting, strike rotation and ground strokes depending on conditions.

South Africa, unbeaten in the group stage, present a formidable challenge. “There aren’t many weaknesses,” Morkel admitted, suggesting the contest will hinge on execution — reading conditions, absorbing pressure and capitalising on key moments.

For India, the equation is clear. Solve the spin puzzle, tighten the fielding, and trust a bowling attack built on detail and discipline. The Super 8 stage leaves little marginfor error — but as Morkel insisted, it also offers the chance to find form when it matters most.