India clinch T20 International series 4-1

Bengaluru: Shreyas Iyer’s refined fifty combined well with fine death overs performance by inexperienced pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar as India pipped Australia by six runs in a thrilling encounter to record a comprehensive 4-1 series win.

Iyer’s 53 off 37 balls was the force behind India’s 160 for 8 on a tacky pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ben McDermott’s bellicose half-century (54, 36b, 5x6) nearly trumped Iyer’s effort, but the Aussies crumbled in the final lap to end up with 154 for eight.

Needing only 10 off last over, Arshdeep held his nerve and gave away only three runs, repeatedly hitting the ideal block-hole length with consummate ease.

No praise is enough for Mukesh (3/32), who bowled a game-changing 17th over, where effected back-to-back dismissals and gave away only five runs when the target was a gettable 37 runs in 24 balls with five wickets in hand.

The batting was not an easy proposition on a rather unusually spongy pitch here, but McDermott used his raw power to take on Indian bowlers, who at times strayed with their line and length.

Axar Patel (1/14 in 4 overs) was once again brilliant with liberal help from a tacky track where he would value his 31 off 21 balls way more in terms of challenging conditions. Ravi Bishnoi (2/29 in 4 overs) was equally effective as 3/43 off 8 overs also was one of the big reasons for the victory.

Among Aussie batters, McDermott was only happy to exploit the

opportunities presented to him, and the right-hander’s carve over square leg for a six off left-arm pacer Arshdeep was quite noteworthy during his innings.

The 28-year-old also brought up his fifty, second in T20Is, in grand style lifting the same bowler for a maximum straight over the sight screen, and then celebrated the mark with a square cut off the very next ball that sped to the fence.

Mcdermott, son of former Australian pacer Craig, realised 47 runs for the fourth wicket with Tim David, who made a run-a-ball 17 as he struggled to unfurl his big shots on a slow surface. However, Arshdeep had the last laugh on the night as he had McDermott caught near mid-off by Rinku Singh. David was soon gobbled up by left-arm spinner and man-of-the-match Axar.

But the Indian bowlers, particularly leg-spinner and ‘Player of the Series’ Ravi Bishnoi, had caught the Australian batters in tangles in the early phase of their chase.

Opener Travis Head went off the blocks like a train making 28 off 18 balls that contained five fours and a six.

However, Bishnoi had his measure with a delivery that hissed past his prodding bat off the pitch like a cobra, and he later added the wicket of Aaron Hardie to the final column.

McDemott gave them some tense moments but the Indians kept their

nerves to defend 10 runs off the last over, and the Aussie batters also played a couple of mindless shots to hasten the fall.

Earlier, India fought through a well-tuned fifty by Iyer but the Australian bowlers exploited a tacky pitch to the hilt to restrict the hosts to a modest total.