India clinch historic men’s compound team gold

Gwangju: India scaled a historic first in men’s compound archery team event here on Sunday, winning the gold to make up for the disappointment by the women’s team that failed to finish on podium for the first time in the World Championships in eight years.

India’s top qualifier Rishabh Yadav also returned with a double, bagging silver in the mixed team event with veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam, while there was disappointment on the women’s front as the team bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals to end a consistent medal run since 2017. Seeded second on the back of Yadav’s eighth-place finish in the individual qualifiers, the Indian men’s trio of Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge fought back from behind to stun France 235-233 in a gripping final.

France fielded Nicolas Girrard, Jean Philippe Boulch and Francois Dubois, but the Indian unit showed remarkable composure under pressure, as has been the trend since Saturday. Much of the credit should go to Fuge, India’s lowest-ranked qualifier at 19th, who redeemed himself after starting with two 9s in the first end.

The 22-year-old then unleashed six perfect 10s in a row, including a decisive final arrow that sealed India’s landmark gold medal.

"It's not just Fuge, each member of the trio showed character and complemented each other without succumbing to pressure," India's chief compound coach told PTI.