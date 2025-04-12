India bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup

New Delhi: India has submitted ‘Expression of Interest (EoI)’ to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, the continent’s showpiece football event, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Friday.

The AIFF was one of the seven national football bodies which submitted the EoI before the deadline of March 31.

“Yes, we have submitted the EoI to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup. Let us see how it goes,” AIFF’s deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan said.

India will face tough competition from established football powerhouses such as Australia, South Korea and United Arab Emirates to get the right to host the tournament. Indonesia and Kuwait have also submitted the EoI while there is a joint bid of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The host country, which will be picked in 2026, will get automatic berth in the tournament. India finished runners-up in the 1964 edition and were eliminated in the group stage in 1984, 2011, 2019 and 2023. The tournament began in 1956.

Out of the seven bidding countries, Australia, UAE, South Korea and Kuwait have earlier hosted the tournament.

Chairing the Asian Football Confederation’s Executive Committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the eve of the 35th AFC Congress, president Shaikh Salman lauded “the highest ever number of EoIs received in modern history and attributed the exceptional reception to the growing prestige of Asia’s

crown jewel.”