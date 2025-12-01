India begin Jr women’s WC with 13-0 win

Santiago: Hina Bano sand Kanika Siwach scored a hat-trick each as India began their Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 13-0 win against Namibi here on Monday.

Besides Hina (35’, 35’, 45’) and Kanika’s (12’, 30’, 45’) strikes, Sakshi Rana (10’, 23’) scored a brace while Binima Dhan (14’), Sonam (14’), Sakshi Shukla (27’), Ishika (36’), and Manisha (60’) also got on the scoresheet. With this win, India climbed to the top of the table.

India bagged four goals in as many minutes to take control of the game in first quarter. Sakshi opened the scoring with a brilliant reverse flick and Kanika soon doubled their lead with a powerful finish. Binima added a third with a sharp run and finish, while Sonam scored a fourth after some neat interplay in the buildup, giving India a 4-0 lead after the opening fifteen minutes.

With a healthy lead, India continued to dominate as Sakshi scored her second with a superb run that was finished off with a thunderous strike.

Namibia showed some aggression to look for an opening but were kept at bay by the Indian midfielders.