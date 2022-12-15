India beat South Africa in Hockey Women's NC

Valencia: Already through to the semifinals, India beat South Africa 2-0 to notch up their third win on the trot and top the pool in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup here on Wednesday.

Deep Ekka Grace (14th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (59th) scored for India against the South Africans to end the pool B league engagement with an all-win record.

World number eight India topped the pool with nine points. They had beaten Chile (3-1) and Asian Games nemesis Japan (2-1) in their earlier matches. India will play against Ireland in the semifinal. In pool A, hosts Spain led the points table after two wins and a draw.

The Indian women got off to an attacking start against South Africa. In the first quarter, they kept the ball firmly in possession and frustrated the opponents with sublime passing and ball rotation.

It was Deep Grace Ekka who slapped the ball inside the South African goal to beat keeper Anelle van Deventer after youngster Salima Tete earned a penalty corner with an excellent run near the baseline on the left side of the

goal.