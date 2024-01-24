India beat Poland 5-4 in hockey women’s WC

Deepika Soreng and Mumtaz Khan scored a brace each as the Indian women’s hockey team eked out a narrow 5-4 win over Poland in its opening Pool C match of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup here on Wednesday.

Mumtaz (4th, 23th minutes) and Deepika (6th, 29th) struck twice, while

Mariana Kujur (23rd) was the other goal scorer for India.

Poland’s goals were scored by Julia Kucharska (8th), captain Marlena Rybacha (10th), Paula Slawinska (27th) and Monika Polewczak (29th).

The Indians were quick to get off the blocks as they took the lead in the fourth minute through Mumtaz’s field goal.

Two minutes later, Deepika doubled India’s lead with another field strike.

Poland struck back minutes later through Kucharska and skipper Rybacha’s field goals to level the scores at 2-2 with five minutes left in the first half.

Four minutes later, Mumtaz scored her second goal as India had their noses in front by the end of the first half with the score-line reading 3-2