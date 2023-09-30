India beat Malaysia 6-0 in women’s hockey

Hangzhou: A dominant India defeated Malaysia 6-0 to register their second consecutive win in the women’s hockey competition at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The Indians continued from where they left against Singapore in their campaign opener and pumped in four goals in the first quarter of the Pool A match.

Monika (7th minute) opened the scoring for India before vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka (8th), Navneet Kaur (11th), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (15th), Sangita Kumari (24th) and Lalremsiami (50th) also found the back of the net.

Brimming with confidence after the 13-0 win over Singapore, the seventh ranked Indians maintained their momentum and completely dominated the play from the word go.

As expected, India took the lead in the seventh minute through Monika’s field strike before Deep Grace doubled the score a minute later, converting their first penalty corner.

In the 20th minute, Lalremsiami’s tomahawk from top of the circle, after getting a loose ball from midfield, went just wide. But a minute later, Navneet Kaur’s brilliant stick work made it 3-0 in the favour of India. She got the ball inside the circle and converted after Deep Grace failed to score with a reverse tomahawk.

India secured another penalty corner in the 15th minute and Vaishnavi found the net from the chance to hand her side a 4-0 lead. India extended their lead in the 24th minute through Sangita. Neha got the ball into the D and passed it to Sangita, who found the back of the net with a reverse hit.

India secured a penalty corner in the 27th minute but Deepika’s try was denied by a brilliant save by Malaysia goalkeeper AB Mashitah.

Seconds before half time, Lalremsiami secured another penalty corner for India but it went in vain as the Savita Punia-led side led 5-0 at the break.