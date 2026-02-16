India beat Australia by 21 runs in rain-hit first WT20I

Sydney: India were clinical with both bat and ball as they defeated Australia by 21 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the first Women’s T20 International to start their tour Down Under on a resounding note here Sunday.

Seamer Arundhati Reddy (4/22) led an excellent bowling display as India packed off Australia for 133. Such was the Indian bowlers’ performance that Australia were bundled out with two overs to spare.

In reply, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was unbeaten on a 17-ball 16 with Jemimah Rodrigues giving her company, when the heavens opened up to force an interruption.

Play could not resume after that and India, who were 50 for one in 5.1 overs, were declared deserving winners. The DLS par score after 5.1 overs was 29.

The big-hitting Shafali Verma played her part before being dismissed by Australia’s new skipper Sophie Molineux, smashing her way to an 11-ball 21.