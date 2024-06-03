India batter Kedar Jadhav announces retirement

Pune: India and Maharashtra batter Kedar Jadhav on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, four years since his last appearance for the national team.

The 39-year-old, who made his international debut for India in November 2014 during an ODI against Sri Lanka at Ranchi, went on to play 73 one-dayers as well as nine T20Is. Perceived close to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jadhav borrowed from the iconic wicketkeeper-batter’s style to announce his retirement with a similar play of words.

“Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket,” (sic) wrote Jadhav on X.